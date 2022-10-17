CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was hospitalized Sunday night in Cedar Rapids.

According to Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock, she was admitted to St. Luke’s Hospital with a kidney infection and is receiving treatment.

“She is looking forward to being back on the road soon. She appreciates all of the prayers and well wishes,” Peacock said.

Rep. Hinson, a Republican who was elected to represent Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, is running against Democrat Liz Mathis in District 2, which was recently redrawn.