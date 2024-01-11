DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa State Fair is sending warm thoughts to country music fans this frigid January morning with a big announcement – 2023 CMA New Artist of the Year winner Jelly Roll is coming to the Fair in 2024. The rising country star will headline the Grandstand on Saturday, August 10th.

Jelly Roll is best known for his smash hit “Need a Favor” as well as “Son of a Sinner” and “Save Me.” Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, January 12 via the State Fair’s website.

Here is a look at which dates are now filled on the Fair’s 11-day concert calendar: