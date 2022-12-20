DES MOINES, Iowa – The second driver police say was involved in a deadly street racing incident that claimed the life of a four-year-old boy last week has been arrested.

Des Moines resident Keith Eric Jones, 47, has been charged with homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, homicide by vehicle-drag racing, and serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Keith Jones (WHO 13)

Jones was booked into the Polk County Jail at 11:46 a.m. Monday.

He is charged in connection with a crash on December 13th on Fleur Drive. Police said a 2022 Genesis driven by Robert Miller III was speeding in the northbound lanes of Fleur when he lost control, crossed the median, and smashed into two southbound vehicles.

Four-year-old Marcos Faguada, a passenger in one of those cars, was killed in the crash. He was riding in a vehicle with his aunt and eight-year-old cousin at the time. The aunt and cousin were injured in the crash, but are expected to recover.

Witnesses told police the Genesis and a dark-colored SUV were racing each other when the crash happened. The SUV fled the scene and on Friday police released a photo of the vehicle they were looking for, a 2021 BMW X7 with the Illinois license plate of 10173.

Though police have arrested Jones, they have not located the SUV he was driving. If you have any information about where the vehicle is, please contact Des Moines Police at 515-323-8382 or leave a tip anonymously with Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

Suspect vehicle in Fleur Drive crash investigation. Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department. Suspect vehicle plate number in Fleur Drive crash investigation. Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Police Department.

Miller was already arrested in the case and is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of: