FORT DODGE, Iowa — A father who pled guilty in the death of his newborn child will be in court Friday to learn his sentence.

Taylor Blaha and Brandon Thoma (WHO 13)

Brandon Thoma is being sentenced Friday morning at the Webster County Courthouse after pleading guilty to child endangerment resulting in the death of a child and abuse of a corpse.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder last November.

Police say Thoma and the child’s mother Taylor Blaha drowned their newborn daughter in a bathtub shortly after Blaha gave birth at the couple’s apartment. Thoma allegedly disposed of the baby’s body. The child’s remains still haven’t been found.

Investigators say Blaha admitted the couple killed the baby because they were concerned her crying would cause neighbors to call police. They worried if authorities were called, they’d take the couple’s other child away, because the baby would test positive for methamphetamine.

Blaha was sentenced last month to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.