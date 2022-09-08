OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon man has been pronounced dead after a semi allegedly rear-ended him in Osceola County.

The crash happened Wednesday night around 7:35 on Highway 60 near 250th Street, about seven miles north of Sheldon and about two miles south of Ashton, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

The report states a silver farm tractor driven by George William Klein, 84, was rear-ended by a semi hauling an oversized load trailer. The semi was driven by Tyler Fisk, 22, of Holcombe, Wisconsin.

Officials said both vehicles came to a rest on the northbound shoulder of the road.

According to officials, Klein was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Osceola County Medical Examiner by Vander Ploeg Funeral. Fisk was determined to be uninjured.