PERRY, Iowa (WHO) – Multiple people were shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa, on Thursday morning, according to the Dallas County sheriff.

Law enforcement was notified about an active shooter at Perry High School at 7:37 a.m. When emergency responders arrived, they found multiple gunshot victims.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said it was unclear how many victims were shot and the extent of their injuries but that the threat was over and there was no danger to the public.

NBC News reported that the shooter, who may have been a student, is believed to be dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At least three others were injured, including two students and an administrator.

Nexstar’s WHO spoke with a representative for UnityPoint Health in Des Moines who confirmed they were treating two victims with gunshot wounds at Methodist Medical Center.

Thursday was the first day back for students from the winter break. At the time of the shooting, classes had not yet started for the day, so there were fewer students and staff in the school, said Infante. He expected to release more information Thursday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school after being notified of the active shooter situation.

WHO reported that police and Iowa State Troopers blocked off the streets surrounding the school, where multiple ambulances were seen entering and leaving.

Some students were seen having tearful reunions with parents near the area of the building that houses the town’s middle school and high school.

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway waiting for the school day to start when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, according to his father, Kevin Shelley. Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7:36 a.m.

Erica Jolliff said that her daughter, a ninth grader, reported getting rushed from the school grounds at 7:45 am. Distraught, Jolliff was still looking for her son Amir, a sixth grader, one hour later.

“I just want to know that he’s safe and OK,” Jolliff said. “They won’t tell me nothing.”

Rachael Kares, an 18-year-old senior, was wrapping up jazz band practice at 8:37 a.m. — she had just looked at her watch — when she and her bandmates heard what she described as four gunshots, spaced apart.

“We all just jumped,” Kares said. “My band teacher looked at us and yelled, ‘Run!’ So we ran.”

Kares and many others from the school ran out past the football field, as she heard people yelling, “Get out! Get out!” She said she heard additional shots as she ran, but didn’t know how many. She was more concerned about getting home to her 3-year-old son.

“At that moment I didn’t care about anything except getting out because I had to get home with my son,” she said.

FBI agents from the Omaha-Des Moines office were on the scene to help with an investigation led by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

“There are a bunch of speculative numbers floating around,” said Dirk Cavanaugh, Perry’s mayor. “We have no confirmed numbers of who was involved yet.”

The high school is part of the 1,785-student Perry Community School District. Thursday was the first day back in school for students following the holiday break.

Phone messages left with the Perry School Board’s president and vice president and an email message left with Superintendent Clark Wicks were not immediately returned.

Perry is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.