WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of a West Des Moines Hy-Vee early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway after a 911 call came in about the stabbing around 5:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department. When officers arrived, the suspect and the victim had already left the scene. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Crime scene investigators are on the scene and police are interviewing witnesses and Hy-Vee staff.

Sgt. Heintz said there is no ongoing danger to the public from the incident and more information will be released in this evolving investigation later in the day.