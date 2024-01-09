DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, Iowa lawmakers marked the beginning of this year’s legislative session by gaveling in in both chambers.

Leaders in both chambers from both parties gave opening speeches to start the session, outlining different policy priorities for the next three months. This year started different, with a moment of silence for the victims from the shooting at Perry High School.

Remarks in both the House and Senate by party leaders shared thoughts and prayers for those in the Perry community, and thanking those who took heroic action.

“It’s impossible to find words to appropriately convey the sorrow and the sympathy we have to the victims of the shooting,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, (R) Grimes. “But the people of Perry should know that we share in their grief and support them at this time.”

Whitver also mentioned Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger and his heroic actions last Thursday when he put himself in harms way to protect the lives of his students.

Senate Democrats shared their condolences and a call for action.

“The truth is, we must address gun safety. We must find a solution to gun violence. No child should go to school fearing for their lives. But today millions do. Gun safety should not be a partisan issue. Protecting kids should not be a partisan issue,” said Senate Minority Leader Pam Joachum, (D) from Dubuque.

Shortly after elected officials were gaveled in, students showed up in the capitol building rotunda to demand action from lawmakers to address gun violence this session.

“The fact that our parents and older siblings have to tell us how to dodge a bullet or what to do if there is a shooting, to play dead, hide under bodies and stuff it’s honestly sad,” said Alontae Gross, a senior at North High School. “And I honestly don’t know what more we can do because our legislators and lawmakers aren’t listening to us no matter how much we keep fighting. I feel like our voices are being muted and ignored.”

“East High School isn’t the only shooting that has happened in Des Moines. Since 2018 there’s been seven school shootings within the state of Iowa, Perry being the seventh, so this is an even bigger issue than we can think of,” said Karlie Flam, junior at East High School.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gives her annual Condition of the State on Tuesday night at 6 p.m., where Iowans will get a clearer picture of what is important to her this session; and see how she will respond to calls of action from lawmakers, students, parents and school staff.