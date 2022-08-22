CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — Someone bought a Mega Million lottery ticket in northeast Iowa that is worth $1 million, according to the Iowa Lottery.

The ticket was only one number away from Friday’s $99 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers, but missing the Mega Ball. Friday’s winning numbers were 12-18-24-46-65 and Mega Ball 3.

The ticket was bought in Ossian, Iowa, at Casey’s on Main Street. Casey’s will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket at one of its stores.

This is the fourth Iowa ticket to win a prize of at least $1 million in 2022.

Mega Millions prizes won in Iowa must be claimed within 365 days of the drawing in which they were won. The winner or winners of the Ossian prize can call the lottery at 515-725-7900 to make an appointment to claim it.