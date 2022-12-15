DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a ban on the use of the social media platform TikTok.

“It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse to subject the citizens of Iowa to that risk,” said Gov. Reynolds. “They trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government.”

The State of Iowa does have some entities that use TikTok. Some of the bigger sites include the Iowa State Cyclones, with over 115,000 followers, and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes at over 46,000 followers.

Chris Snider teaches social media at Drake University, and consults for private businesses.

“This is a big loss for the state of Iowa’s ability to promote its self to young people,” said Snider. “The way I understand this, is the University of Iowa, and Iowa State have to shut down their overall accounts, and shut down their athletic accounts.”

Both the Hawkeyes and Cyclones TikTok pages were still running Thursday. A statement via the ISU Athletic Department from the Board of Regents said “We are currently reviewing the directive and evaluating its impact on our institutions.”

Snider not only teaches Drake students about TikTok, he also works with businesses on ways to promote commerce on the site.

“It signaled social media changing from, friends and family social media we’ve been used to for a long time were you to follow friends, you follow companies, and see contents from those those companies that you chose to follow,” said Snider. “TikTok introduced us to a content algorithm and so if content is good, people actually watch it, TikTok shows it to more people.”

Snider said he has no problem using TikTok for his own, or his family’s use.

“It is said that the Chinese government has no access to US data, so even though it is a Chinese company owned by ByteDance, they have said for the Chinese government does not have access to US Data,” said Snider. “Some recent reporting has contradicted that by BuzzFeed.”

Snider said the biggest drawback of the ban, will be that it is a good way to reach young people.

“You know just even Iowa‘s ability to promote itself as up place that people want to travel is going to be impacted by this,” said Snider.

