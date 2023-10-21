University of Iowa President Barbara J. Wilson has announced the public launch of a historic fundraising and alumni engagement campaign to generate “unprecedented support for

students, faculty, research, and innovative programs while improving facilities and bolstering service to Iowans,” a news release says.

University of Iowa (uiowa.edu)

Through the Together Hawkeyes campaign, the UI seeks to reach more than 300,000 alumni and

friends; offer more than 3 million points of connection for those Hawkeyes to engage in the life of the university; and raise $3 billion in private support.

The UI is one of the first in the Big Ten to publicly announce and track engagement goals as part of its comprehensive campaign.

“We are inviting everyone who loves the University of Iowa to get involved,” says Wilson. “We know that Hawkeyes are stronger together, and we encourage alumni and friends to connect with and offer assistance to our students and faculty in whatever way they are able, be it through volunteering, attending events, offering internships, or making a gift.” Donors to the campaign will advance university-wide priorities to:

Ensure the holistic success and well-being of its students—with a special emphasis on assisting students who are first in their families to attend college

Enhance the work of faculty scholars

Support crucial health and mental health research, services, and care for Iowans and beyond.

Ahead of the public announcement, more than 251,000 alumni and friends have generated more than 1.5 million points of engagement to date by interacting with social media posts, volunteering, joining Iowa clubs, and attending events.

Donors have committed $1.59 billion to support scholarships, research funding, new

facilities, and more, including: