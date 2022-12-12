WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two central Iowans will go on trial this week for charges tied to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.
The mother-son duo, Deborah and Salvador Sandoval Jr., opted to have a bench trial rather than face a jury earlier this year.
They both face multiple charges including obstruction of an official proceeding. Salvador faces a total of 13 charges including assaulting a peace officer.
Deborah Sandoval, of Des Moines, is charged with:
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
- Entering a Restricted Building
- Disorderly Conduct
- Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building
- Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds
Salvador Sandoval Jr., of Ankeny, is charged with:
- Civil Disorder (three counts)
- Assaulting Certain Officers (three counts)
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
- Entering a Restricted Building
- Disorderly/Disruptive Conduct
- Engaging in Physical Violence
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading/Demonstrating in a Capitol Building
- Acts of Violence in the Capitol Grounds
The trial for the pair begins on Wednesday.