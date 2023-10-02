The 45th President of the United States continued his campaigning in Iowa on Sunday.

Former President Donald Trump headlined the Iowa Commit to Caucus event. It’s his first time back in the state since the last GOP primary debate.

Trump held a rally at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. His supporters eagerly lined up outside of the venue, with some saying they had been there since 4 a.m.

The former president took shots at opponents Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley during his speech and also called the stop-gap agreement to prevent the shutdown of the federal government “saving the Democrats.”

“Probably one of the worst Republicans in history, Mitch McConnell, okay, he did it again. He came out and he saved it. Did you see that? They came out and they save the Democrats yet again. They keep saving the Democrats. But eventually that ends,” said Trump.

Trump is holding more events in Iowa later this week, but said Sunday night on social media that he will be in New York on Monday.

With control over some of his most prized real estate holdings in jeopardy, former President Donald Trump said he’ll make a rare, voluntary trip to court in New York on Monday for the start of a civil trial in a lawsuit that already has resulted in a judge ruling that he committed fraud in his business dealings.

New York Attorney General Letitia James says ahead of Trump’s trip to court for the start of a civil trial over his business dealings that for years he’s “falsely inflated his net worth to enrich himself and cheat the system.” James said in a statement Monday she looks forward to “demonstrating the full extent of his fraud and illegality during trial.”

The trial in James’ lawsuit has already resulted in a judge ruling Trump committed fraud in his business dealings. Control over some of Trump’s most prized real estate holdings is in jeopardy.

Trump didn’t go to court as either a witness or a spectator when his company and one of its top executives was convicted of tax fraud last year. He didn’t show, either, for a trial earlier this year in which a jury found him liable for sexually assaulting the writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.