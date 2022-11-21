GRINNELL, Iowa — Two Iowa women will be honored in California early next year for helping to save the lives of many through organ donations.

Amanda Wilken of West Des Moines and Emily Bohnsack of Wilton were both organ donors after their deaths.

On Sunday their families made floragraphs of them, which will be attached to the Donate Life float in the Tournament of Roses Bowl Parade in Pasadena, California.

Suzy Bohnsack, Emily’s mother, said it was a surreal experience to see her daughter be honored.

“The experience of being chosen for Emily is still so surreal, but it’s kind healing to see that she’s truly made a difference,” Suzy said.

Jeanine Flies, Amanda’s mother, said she’s proud of her daughter and hopes to continue to help people the way that Amanda did.

“It’s just a new level of being proud of your kids, in a way that not a lot of parents who haven’t lost a child can ever experience.” Jeanine said. “It’s helped me heal and helped me focus and take on Amanda’s work, she always wanted to help people and what better way than donating organs and tissues.”

The parade will take place on January 2. Both Amanda’s and Emily’s families will be flown out to California by the Iowa Donor Network to participate in the event.