On our first visit to the Johnson house in March, we met exchange student, Liza, who was happy in her adopted home.

“Iowa is great!” Liza Yaryshkina told us last winter in Waukee. “This house is great. My school is great.”

She liked the culture, the food–er, most of it.

“Oh! I don’t like tomato soup!” she interupted.

Tomato soup was the one exception.

But looming nearby was a real issue. Liza was one of eight students in the metro from Ukraine; their visas were running out, and their home country was no place to return to.

“These kids need our help,” said Alli Johnson, Liza’s host mom. “They’re 16, 17, 18-years-old. And they’re stuck.”

Eighteen weeks later, here we are — the weather is warm, and the news is good.

“So first and foremost (they) have full temporary protective status,” Johnson says. “Which is the status we wanted to put these kids on.”

The Drake Law School pitched in with that part, but then came a call from Representative Sue Cahill (D-Marshalltown). She’d heard Liza’s story.

“She’s like ‘I’m going to see what I can do to help, too’ she couldn’t do anything with visas but I can reach out to the universities.”

Answering the call at UNI was Oksana Grybovych Hafermann. Native of Ukraine.

What luck.

“Her family still lives in western Ukraine,” Johnson says. “And she heard about what was going on and she’s like ‘we need to help these kids.’”

After a visit to UNI, Oksana did just that. She called the Johnsons to offer Liza and the others a scholarship.

“I was in my office,” Johnson remembers, “and I walked into the living room and my husband was there and I just started bawling. I was like ‘It’s finally happening! Somebody’s gonna take care of these kids.”

The scholarships will take care of tuition, but the students will need to cover room and board. The Johnsons to the rescue again.

“They’re going to be doing work study and that kind of stuff to help lower that bill,” says Johnson, “but we’re still gonna need to bridge that gap, and my husband and I decided to start a non-profit.”

The Humanitarian Scholarship Fund of Iowa will hold its first fundraiser this weekend and money is already coming in.

Such a relief.

“They know that they’re safe here. And I think it’s definitely a huge weight off their shoulders.”

Liza heads to Cedar Falls next month, where she’ll welcome the full American college experience — minus the tomato soup.

“They have sushi and ice cream and cake (at UNI),” she laughs. “Why would I want to eat tomato soup?”