DES MOINES, IOWA — On Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, 17-year-old Pieper Lewis delivered a statement in her own defense as she awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter and Willful Injury for the death of Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed the 37-year-old Brooks to death in 2020 after she says she was repeatedly raped by him.

Here is the full statement Lewis delivered in court.