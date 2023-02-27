DES MOINES, Iowa –The COVID-19 virus, surveillance balloons and farmland purchases. U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra, a Fourth District Republican from Hull, has questions about them all. Farmland has his recent attention, though.

“Buying land across the country. They bought land in Grant Forks, North Dakota right next to a military base,” Feenstra said. “That’s a security issue.”

Local leaders in Grant Forks, North Dakota initially supported a proposed $700 million corn mill from a Chinese company, but leaders have since changed their mind after hearing concerns about the project’s proximity to the base.

About 80% of Chinese companies’ purchases of farmland in the United States have occurred since 2010. While total farmland owned by Chinese companies is less than one percent, it still concerns Feenstra.

“Iowa land belongs to the American farmer. I truly believe that. And also, all the research that’s being done in the universities and non-profits. A lot of them are done through Chinese students coming across. We have to wonder what’s happening when they go back. Are they stealing our intellectual technology, our intellectual data? This, to me, is a very significant concern.”

Feenstra wants the U.S. Department of Agriculture to report on any threats posed by foreign ownership of American farmland.

Rep. Feenstra on Ukraine support:

On Friday, China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s attack on its neighbor. Feenstra supports continued U.S. aid for Ukraine and said that it’s vital that Russian President Vladimir Putin fail in his efforts to overtake Ukraine.

The attack on Ukraine has impacted food production across the globe. Sunflower, barley and wheat production were all reduced because of Russia’s invasion.

Rep. Feenstra on future of egg prices:

Higher egg prices in the U.S., however, were largely the result of the outbreak of Avian Flu. Producers destroyed millions of birds in the past year, including in Iowa. That’s helped lead to a jump of 150% in the cost of a dozen eggs in January compared to the year before.

The USDA expects prices to fall 30% this year as egg production starts to recover.