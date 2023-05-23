DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Vice President Mike Pence is coming back to Iowa as he mulls a run for president.

Pence will attend a meet and greet hosted by Polk County Republicans Tuesday night.

Wednesday afternoon, he’ll participate in what’s described as a fireside chat at Des Moines Christian School. Pence’s plans also include attending an event in Ottumwa with the Wapello County Republicans.

There is no exact time frame for when Pence could announce a run for president. He’s only said he’d make a decision before late June.