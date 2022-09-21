DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for the public’s help in catching the second suspect in a shooting and stabbing that happened in the Court Avenue district earlier this month.

It was nearly two weeks ago that police responded to a report of one person shot and another stabbed at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street.

As a way to help identify the suspect in the stabbing, police released photos on social media of the man they were looking for. The Des Moines Police Department now says they know who he is, 24-year-old Teathloach Bilim. He has multiple active felony warrants on drug and firearm-related offenses.

If you have any information on Bilim’s location, call Des Moines Police at 515-237-1502.

An arrest in the shooting part of the incident has already been made. Terrion Maxfield, 25, is charged with attempted murder and gun and drug offenses in the case.