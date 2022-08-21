The Guinness World Record for the largest bags tournament officially belongs to the Iowa State Fair after their record crushing tournament on Saturday, August 20. Guinness officially tallied up 730 participants, beating the old record by 286 players. The previous record of 444 players was set in San Diego in June 2019.

In doubles competition, Scott Strasburger and Chris Gehrls of Cedar Rapids won first place. Zach Burns and Braden Nicholson from Norwalk took second place and Wesley Deevers and James Thudium of Ottumwa received third place.