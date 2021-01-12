Iowa State Patrol prepares for possibility of armed protestors at Statehouse following FBI warning

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning that Iowa’s Statehouse could become a target for armed protestors this weekend.

The FBI says all 50 state capitols should be on stand-by from January 16th through at least January 20th – inauguration day.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol tells us they are monitoring the situation.

“Yes, we are aware of an event that is planned this weekend. We continue to monitor any and all events that could take place at our state Capitol. We plan to have the appropriate staffing, and encourage anyone visiting the Capitol to voice their concerns peacefully.”