Iowa Workforce Development has awarded over $3.6 million in funding to create or expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs across Iowa. These programs benefit both employers and high schools and are a critical tool for building new workforce pipelines in high-demand fields, allowing young people to earn while they learn.

State support of these programs is provided through the Iowa Apprenticeship Act (15B) and the Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Development Fund (15C). 15B provides $3 million in annual funding to support training or ongoing costs within any active Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Program. 15C provides $760,000 in annual funding and applies to programs that have created or expanded with a new program in a high-demand occupation. During fiscal year 2021, Iowa saw record growth in the Registered Apprenticeship Programs, adding 51 new occupations, 4,515 apprentices and 197 programs. This is the third highest number of new programs in the country.

The state announced that 31 recipients are receiving 15C funding and 57 recipients are receiving 15B funding this year. In total, this year’s funding is expected to support approximately 5,957 apprentices across the state. The full list of 15B recipients can be seen here and the list of 15C recipients can be seen here. Several local companies received funding from the program, including MidAmerican Energy, Crawford Company Seaberg Industries, Quad City Ironworkers and Eastern Iowa Community College.



“Iowa continues to lead by expanding the earn while you learn model to more occupations, high school students and employers who collectively are building a stronger, more prepared workforce that our state needs for the future,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “I applaud the diverse number of Registered Apprenticeship programs – both new and existing – that are committed to the goals of a highly-skilled workforce and a Future Ready Iowa.”

“Registered Apprenticeship Programs continue to be one of the most successful tools we have in today’s workforce, with opportunities in nearly every occupation you can imagine,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “We are committed to expanding and supporting these programs that are already creating long-term pipelines for Iowa.”

For more information on Iowa’s Registered Apprenticeship Programs and the funding opportunities available, click here.