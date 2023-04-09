Want to learn the best ways to photograph nature? Even better, you already have the equipment, and the class is free!

Professional photographer Matthew Klein will be at Starved Rock State Park on Sunday, May 7th sharing hints for taking photos out in nature. The group will take a short hike to try out his techniques, so participants should dress appropriately. His ideas will work on iPhones, Androids and advanced cameras. He’ll also cover editing and sharing photos. Attendees should bring their cameras to the Starved Rock Visitor Center, 2668 East 873 Road in Oglesby, IL on May 7 at 9 a.m. The event is free but donations to the Starved Rock Foundation on-site are appreciated.

The presentation is being held in cooperation with the Starved Rock Foundation. Learn more about the Foundation here.