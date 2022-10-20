This has been quite the year for Daryl Ingram, of Mapleton, Iowa. In 2022 alone he’s gotten through a major health scare and a heart attack. Karma decided he was due for a break, so he found himself the winner of a $1 million Powerball jackpot.

“Unlucky or lucky, one of the two, I don’t know!” Ingram said when he claimed his prize at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

(photo courtesy Iowa Lottery)

Ingram, who is retired from trucking and still works in farming, said his journey to the jackpot started when he won $11 in last Saturday’s Powerball drawing. He used some of the winnings to buy plays for the game’s drawing on Monday. One of those easy-pick plays won $1 million. Ingram said he woke up in the early hours on Tuesday and something told him to check his Powerball ticket. He misread one of the numbers and thought he only won $100.

“Yeah, it’s better than nothing, you know,” he said. But when he went to the local convenience store where he bought his ticket to have it checked, the store clerk told him he’d actually won $1 million. “I was pumped up a little bit,” Ingram said. “But she was more excited than me, I think. She said, ‘It’s you! It’s you! It’s you!’”

Ingram’s first call was to his girlfriend, Joan Ford. She was with him as he claimed his prize but says she didn’t believe him at first. “I thought he was just messing with me,” she said with a laugh. “Because he does that kind of stuff.”

Ingram said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his home, invest for the future, and take another trip with Joan. They enjoy travel and say they take several trips each year. He bought his winning Powerball ticket at KCK’s Food and Fuel, a convenience store in Danbury. His ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Monday’s $485 million jackpot. Ingram’s ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. KCK’s Food and Fuel will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket.