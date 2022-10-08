ANKENY, Iowa — A West Des Moines man was arrested and charged for sexual exploitation of a minor in Ankeny on Thursday night after allegedly setting a date to meet a teen for sex at a movie theater. Matthew John Marcalus, 54, has been charged with three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Enticing a Minor, and Human Trafficking.

According to court documents, Marcalus had allegedly planned to meet with a 15-year-old male at the B&B movie theater in Ankeny and perform sexual acts on the victim. When Marcalus arrived at the theater he was immediately arrested by officers with the Ankeny Police Department.

The victim and Marcalus had been communicating through private Instagram messages since March of 2022, according to court documents. During that time, Marcalus allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and nude photos to the victim.

Marcalus was also found to be in possession of child pornography, the Ankeny Police Department said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 17 at 8 a.m. Marcalus is being held at the Polk County Jail on a 25,000 dollar cash only bond.