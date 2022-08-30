GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is dead following a chase with law enforcement overnight that ended when the stolen motorcycle he was driving crashed into a deputy’s truck.

The chase began in Adair County on I-80 when a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a man on a motorcycle that had been reported stolen, said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol.

It ended around 12:32 a.m. in Guthrie County at White Pole Road and Juniper Avenue. The ISP crash report said the motorcycle driven by 30-year-old Benjamin Wilber of Mora, Minnesota, was traveling eastbound on White Pole Road when the bike hit the rear driver side of Guthrie County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Thorn’s truck. The deputy was stopped on Juniper Avenue on the south side of the intersection, facing northbound, waiting to join the pursuit.

Wilber was thrown from the motorcycle into the ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sgt. Dinkla said both vehicles caught fire following the collision.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into the crash.