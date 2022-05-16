DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday night in Des Moines’ Pioneer Park neighborhood.

Emergency crews were called to SE 22nd St. and E. Hughes Ave. shortly after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found an adult male who had been stabbed in the stomach, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The man was transported to a Des Moines hospital in serious condition. Police said he is expected to survive.

No arrests in the stabbing have been made and police have not released any information on a possible suspect.