MARION COUNTY, Iowa — 24 hours after an accident on the Des Moines River, just southeast of Runnels, authorities have released the name of the missing individual.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office identified 34-year-old Dustin Lee Dittmer of Colfax, Iowa as the man still missing after the boat he was on capsized at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Dittmer was on an airboat with another male and female. The group saw a flat bottom boat out of gas on the Des Moines River near the Bennington boat ramp in Swan and approached the boat to help.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the boat Dittmer was on capsized while trying to figure out how to get the stranded boat to shore. Authorities say all three passengers fell into the water, Dittmer has not been seen.

“We are going to search until we find him. It is something, as long as it takes, we are going to keep looking and search until we find him,” said Jason Sandholt, the Marion County Sheriff. hopefully, it is good conditions, and he walks out with us.”

Sheriff Sandholt said that the other two people were safe with no injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the accident, with friends and family volunteering for search and rescue. Meanwhile, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Dittmer.