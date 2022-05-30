UTICA, Ill. — Several structures at the Grand Bear Resort by Starved Rock went up in flames Monday night, prompting multiple crews to help extinguish the blaze.

The president of the resort’s homeowners association says five buildings, each containing four residential units, have been affected by the blaze. At least 20 units are damaged.

The cabins are privately owned and are separate from the lodge area of the resort.

As many as 16 fire crews responded to help combat the blaze.

The cause of the fire and possible injuries are unknown at this time.

One woman told WGN News that the fire started in front of the cabin she owns and spread up the outside wall.

WGN News crew witnessed firefighter efforts hampered by constant wind, difficult access at the scene and a lack of hydrant water.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the fire is under control.