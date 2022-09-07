Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket while you were in Ames for the Cyclones game last weekend?

Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at an Ames convenience store won a $1 million prize in Tuesday’s drawing. The winning ticket in Tuesday’s drawing was purchased at Gateway Expresse, 2400 University Blvd. in Ames. The ticket came within one number of having at least a share of the $191 million jackpot. The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball to win a $1 million prize. Tuesday’s winning numbers were 6-17-46-59-68 and Mega Ball 2. The Megaplier number was 4.

It is the third Mega Millions prize of at least $1 million won in Iowa in just over a month. In late July, a Davenport man won a $2 million Mega Millions prize with a ticket he bought at a convenience store in Bettendorf and in August, a West Union man won a $1 million Mega Millions prize with a ticket he bought at a convenience store in Ossian.

No one matched all six numbers to win Tuesday’s jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $210 million, with a $114 million lump-sum option for Friday’s drawing. The Ames ticket was the only $1 million winner nationwide in Tuesday’s drawing. Gateway Expresse will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket.

Prizes of $1 million must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The lottery’s offices are open Monday through Friday, and prize claims are currently available by appointment. The winner or winners of the Ames prize can call the lottery at 515-725-7900 to make an appointment to claim it. Mega Millions prizes won in Iowa must be claimed within 365 days of the drawing in which they were won.