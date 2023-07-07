CUBA, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the state’s Conservation Police Department as well as Fulton County officials report a woman who has been missing was found dead in a lake near Cuba.

A Facebook post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office stated Jody McCamey was found in a lake that was on property she owned.

Mccamey, 76, was last reported to have been driving a maroon 2007 Jeep Patriot with an Illinois license plate: MCAMEY1. She is said to have a condition which placed her in danger.

An autopsy was scheduled for later today. This story will be updated when new information is available.

Other agencies that helped with the search were the Coppers Creek dive team, Fulton County ESDA, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Conservation Police, & Fulton County Corners Office.