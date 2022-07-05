The Illinois State Police is investigating mob action that left a squad car with a shattered windshield on Sunday in Chicago.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at Division Street and Elston Avenue.

An Illinois State Police trooper was driving southbound on I-90 near Division and noticed congestion on the exit ramp and eastbound traffic on Division completely stopped.

When the trooper approached the intersection of Division and Elston, several vehicles were blocking the intersection and people were engaging in reckless driving stunts.

At that time, people from a mob of about 100 people began to swarm the trooper’s vehicle, jumping on the hood, breaking the windshield, kicking the vehicle and throwing rocks, bricks and fireworks.

If you have information related to this incident, please call 847-294-4400.

Video from the squad car can be seen here: