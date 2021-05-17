Mollie Tibbetts case: Jury selection off to slow start in murder trial of Cristhian Rivera

Jury selection began today in the murder trial of Cristhian Rivera in Scott County.

He’s accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, 20.

So far, the process to select jurors in this case has been slow moving: As of 3 p.m., no jurors had been selected at the RiverCenter today.

There were 223 potential jurors who reported this morning. Forty of those were sent to an unrelated case, so there were 183 potential jurors in the pool for the Rivera case, which is a change of venue from Poweshiek County.

Attorneys asked potential jurors, seated in a large room, questions such as whether they had heard anything about the case and whether they had preconceived notions about Rivera’s guilt.

They were also asked whether they had any trips or doctor’s appointments planned that they could not reschedule.

Jury selection begins again at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the RiverCenter.

This slow first day may impact the timeline of the trial and when it was originally planned to hear opening statements.