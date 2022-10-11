The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that bridge deck patching and repairs to Interstate 80 between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street in Joliet will require ramp and lane closures over multiple extended weekends. This is the sixth of eight planned weekend closures along the corridor.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, lane closures will take place on westbound I-80 between Raynor Avenue and Center Street. The westbound I-80 ramp to Chicago Street (U.S. 52/Illinois 53) will be closed, as well as the Chicago Street (U.S. 52/Illinois 53) ramps to westbound I-80. Drivers should follow the posted detour to access the expressway. At least one westbound I-80 lane will remain open at all times and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted. Westbound I-80 drivers heading through the area should consider using alternative routes. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so drivers of these vehicles should use other routes. The ramps and all lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, October 17.

The eastbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street is closed for reconstruction, with an expected reopening in late fall. The posted detour directs traffic to exit Briggs Street and reenter westbound I-80 to access the Richards Street exit. Additional extended weekend lane and ramp closures are scheduled to take place from 10 p.m. Thursdays to 5 a.m. Mondays to complete the project, alternating between westbound and eastbound I-80 for approximately two additional consecutive weekends, weather permitting. The work consists of patching, milling, resurfacing and pavement striping to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the larger corridor project can begin. By scheduling the work over multiple weekends this fall, the unplanned, emergency closures that have occurred with increasing frequency in recent years can be minimized. Planning the repairs means they can be performed more safely and allows drivers to plan ahead and use alternative routes to avoid the area when possible.

