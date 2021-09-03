Police continue to ask for public’s help locating missing Illinois State student Jelani Day

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Detectives are still working to find missing ISU grad student Jelani Day.

The Peru Police Department asked the community to look at security cameras from Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and from Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for a Black man walking along Airport/Chartres Streets and/or a white Chrysler 300 with a black roof.

Anyone who has seen the man or the car is encouraged to contact Detective-Commander Hocking at 815-224-6017 and email the video to dhocking@perupolice.org.

As previously reported, Day went missing last week after last being seen at the marijuana dispensary Beyond/Hello in Bloomington. His car was found in Peru days later.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories