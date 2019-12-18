Police say officer injured by drunk, texting driver in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford Police Officer was injured while controlling traffic at an accident scene on Kishwaukee last night when 29-year-old Adriana Ruiz allegedly struck him with her Jeep.

Police say the officer was sitting in his car, blocking off the area around an accident at Kishwaukee Street and 8th Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday when Ruiz allegedly struck his squad car.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ruiz was not injured and was believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol and texting.

She was charged with Driving Under the Influence and cited for Failure to Reduce Speed, Violating Scott’s Law, and Operating an Electronic Communications Device.

She was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.