DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s storied tradition is back for another year, and the great Iowa get-together became a magnet for political activity on Saturday.

Several Iowa politicians, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst, roamed the fairgrounds on day three of the Iowa State Fair. Reynolds and Ernst spent the morning grilling pork chops at the Iowa Pork tent and talking to constituents about the issues that bother them.

“It’s all about inflation, inflation, inflation,” Ernst said. “We’ve got a lot of happy people out here at the fair, they’re really enjoying life, but I know when they go back to their homes, all of it will hit them. The cost of food, the cost of fuel…all of it.”

Two high-profile Republican challengers also made the rounds at the State Fair on Saturday. Zach Nunn, who is facing Rep. Cindy Axne for the congressional house seat containing Des Moines, and Brenna Bird, who is going against longtime Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

“I think we’re a bellwether for the rest of the country,” Nunn said. “If we flip this seat in Iowa, we can change the entire contour of Washington D.C.”

“The State Fair is important because Iowa is here and we can listen to their concerns and meet them,” Bird added. “I’m asking them personally for their vote.”

Deidre DeJear, the Democrat challenging Reynolds for the Iowa governorship, also appeared at the State Fair Saturday afternoon.