Illinois Governor JB Pritzker launches re-election bid

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker smiles while discussing Chicago’s vaccination efforts during a news conference at the Harris Bank Building in the Loop, Monday, May 10, 2021, in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — First-term Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, officially announced his intentions to seek a second term.

In a three-minute video posted to social media, Pritzker highlighted “strong leadership in tough times,” and embraced his record running the state’s executive agencies through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I may not have gotten every decision, right,” he acknowledged, “But at every step along the way, I followed the science and focused on protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people of Illinois.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker officially announces his plans to run for re-election.

Pritzker had stayed quiet about his official plans for the upcoming election until now, although his personal $35 million contribution to his campaign coffers in March was a telltale sign that he intended to run again.

Republican candidates Paul Schimpf, a former state senator from Waterloo, Gary Rabine, a construction business owner, and state senator Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) have announced primary bids for a chance to challenge Pritzker next year.

The 2022 primary date has been postponed to June 28th.

Pritzker is scheduled to discuss his re-election efforts this upcoming Sunday on Capitol Connection.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story