Rep. Ras Smith running for governor of Iowa in 2022

WATERLOO, Iowa – Iowa State Representative Ras Smith says he’s running for governor in 2022.

The 33-year-old lawmaker is running for the Democratic nomination.

Rep. Smith is expected to make a formal announcement in his hometown of Waterloo Tuesday morning.

He was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2016 and is a founding member of the Legislative Black Caucus.

Smith’s campaign website states, “We can work together to create solutions that help the people of Iowa to not just survive — but to thrive. No matter what size community you live in, what party you vote for, what job you do — we’re all Iowans, and together we can write the best chapters in the story of Iowa.”

He’s the first candidate to throw his name into the hat for the governor’s seat.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has not officially said whether she is seeking re-election.