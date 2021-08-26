Report: Illinois governor to order indoor masking, vaccine for school workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce Thursday that everyone in Illinois, age two or older, must wear a mask when indoors at a public place.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the governor will also announce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all K-12 and higher education employees, in addition to a statewide indoor mask mandate for residents.

The statewide mandate will be for gyms, schools, restaurants, bars, grocery stores and indoor venues.

Chicago Public Schools teachers and staff are already required to get vaccinated.

Pritzker on Tuesday said he hoped a combination of increased vaccinations and masking would help Illinois avoid new restrictions.

The changes come as places like DuPage County are seeing a rise in vaccinations — at the same time new coronavirus cases and hospitalization has increased throughout the state.