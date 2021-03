FILE – In this Oct. 26, 2020, file photo Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa arrives for a meeting at the Capitol in Washington. Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator and third in the line of presidential succession, is back in the Senate on Monday, Nov. 30, after testing positive for coronavirus two weeks ago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is considering another six years in office.

On Wednesday, the Republican senator filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission. This doesn’t guarantee he will run for an eighth term.

At 87, Grassley is currently the second oldest U.S. Senator. He was sworn into the Senate in 1981.