DES MOINES – The Iowa State Fair is holding a sensory-friendly morning during its 2022 run.

The special morning on Wednesday, August 17th is presented by ChildServe and will provide children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders a quieter environment with the accommodations they need to enjoy the state fair.

Mindy Williamson, the Iowa State Fair Marketing Director, said that having a sensory-friendly morning is another way to give more Iowans access to the fair.

“The purpose of the fair is to celebrate everything Iowan and we want every Iowan to be able to enjoy that,” Williamson said. “We look at accessibility in our buildings for example we’ve added ramps and hallways and different doors when we do renovations things like that. This is just another way we can incorporate a different audience and make the fair more friendly for them.”

Nancy Curtis is a mother whose son Charlie has special needs that make going to the fair a difficult endeavor. Curtis said the sensory-friendly morning would give her whole family the chance to go to the fair.

“It really does make it so we can plan for our day which we absolutely have to be able to do,” Curtis said. “From parking to mealtimes, perhaps medications and most definitely bathroom trips. So knowing our ChildServe Staff understand our needs as a family and that they advocate for us and that the fair is able to make these realities happen for us it really just so many doors and opportunities for families like ours.”

To learn more about the sensory-friendly morning at the Iowa State Fair, visit their website.