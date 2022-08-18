CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa woman has died due to multiple dog bite injuries on Monday, authorities said, after her body was found in a ditch.

According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle incident on 200th Avenue south of Rossie, Iowa.

The caller said he found a woman in the ditch but could not get close to her due to several big dogs being next to her. Deputies arrived and found the woman dead. The woman was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of rural Rossie, Iowa.

Kiepe was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The State Medical Examiner ruled on Wednesday that Kiepe’s death was due to multiple dog bite injures and not a motorcycle crash.

After further investigation it was determined that five Great Dane dogs owned by Kiepe had caused her death. With the assistance of a veterinarian, the five dogs where humanely euthanized. The incident occurred just a short distance from her farm residence driveway, the release added.

The Sioux Rapids Fire Department, Royal Fire and Rescue, Iowa State Patrol, Clay County Medical Examiner’s Office and the IA State Medical Examiners Office assissted the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.