State Patrol: 3-year-old safe after man led officers on 3-county high-speed chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — A toddler is safe after a high-speed chase spanning three counties ended in the Des Moines metro early Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol says it took the driver of a vehicle into custody along 2nd Avenue just off Interstate 80-35 around 1:30 a.m. Investigators say a three-year-old child was a passenger in the vehicle.

The chase began in Hamilton County and at times speeds reached speeds of more than 100 miles-per-hour on I-35.

Right now it’s unclear why the man was trying to get away from law enforcement.

WHO 13 has reached out to Hamilton County authorities for more details but officials have not yet responded.

