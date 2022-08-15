ILLINOIS (WMBD) — One study reveals burnout may have already peaked in Illinois.

According to a new study from MyBioSource.com, the average Illinoisan experienced burnout just 176 days into the year, on June 27, 2022. That number comes from a survey of 4,031 workers across the country.

The survey showed the average employee in America experiences burnout 191 days in the year, a little more than halfway through the year.

The goal of the survey was to find a burnout benchmark of the exact date workers experience work burnout.

Burnout is described by the World Health Organization as a syndrome of chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. Three dimensions typically characterize the syndrome:

Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion

Increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job

Reduced professional efficacy

Not all industries see workers experiencing burnout at the same time, the study revealed. Results depicted which industries workers experienced burnout sooner rather than later, and vice versa:

Industries in which workers experience the earliest burnout in the year:

Legal: burnout by June 12 Finance: burnout by June 13 Tourism: burnout by June 14 Education: burnout by June 14 Media: burnout by June 27

Industries in which workers experience the latest burnout in the year by comparison: