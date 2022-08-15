WINTERSET, Iowa — A man suspected to be involved in a homicide barricaded himself inside a Winterset church Sunday morning.

West Des Moines Police said they located a vehicle with a person wanted for a homicide in the Omaha area. The man led police on a pursuit that led to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in the 1100 block of N 8th Street.

Officers were able to peacefully arrest the suspect at around 12:30 p.m. after negotiations took place. The suspect has been identified as Gage Walter from Omaha.

No one was inside the church during the incident and no injuries occurred.