Take 2: Second version of proposed Iowa redistricting maps released

DES MOINES, Iowa – The second draft of proposed redistricting maps for Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts has been released.

The non-partisan Legislative Services Agency gave legislative leaders access to the maps Thursday at 10:00 a.m. and they were posted online shortly after.

Take a look at the differences between the current maps to the first proposal that was rejected and the newest proposal.

Iowa Congressional Districts

Current Iowa Congressional districts

Rejected first proposal of Iowa Congressional districts

Second proposal of Iowa Congressional districts

Iowa House Districts

Current Iowa House districts

Rejected first proposal of Iowa House districts

Second proposal of Iowa House districts

Iowa Senate Districts

Current Iowa Senate districts

Rejected first proposal of Iowa Senate districts

Second proposal of Iowa Senate districts

The proposed changes would affect two of Iowa’s current Congressional delegates. Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson, both Republicans, would no longer live in the districts they represent if the new changes are approved.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, a Republican from Ankeny, issued a statement following the release of the second draft of the maps.

I appreciate the work LSA has done to quickly attempt to address the concerns the Senate expressed with Plan One. Plan Two is a regular part of the process outlined in Iowa law. I look forward to reviewing the map and its adherence to the criteria established in Iowa law. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver

Lawmakers will consider the second version of the redistricting maps during a special session next Thursday.

Look for more in-depth analysis of the proposed changes from WHO 13 Political Director Dave Price on the News at Noon and coverage online at www.who13.com from reporter Zach Fisher.