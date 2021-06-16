Tax reform bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds

AMES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a sweeping tax bill into law Wednesday morning while promising there will be more tax cuts in the future.

The law gets rid of the state inheritance tax and provides that state income tax cuts to go into effect by 2023.

She signed the new law at the YSS Youth Recovery House in Ames, largely because the legislation will also realign the state’s system for funding mental health services. Mental health is currently funded by property taxes, so this will phase out that tax levy and create a state fund for Iowa’s 14 regions.

Republicans say this will not only relieve taxpayers but provide a sustainable framework funding for mental health.

“Our reforms have provided a full array of mental health services to Iowans when and where they need it most. Health care professionals and patients who rely on Iowa’s mental health system deserve the sustainability and predictability this funding source will provide,” said Gov. Reynolds.

WHO 13’s Monica Madden asked the governor if Republicans would consider eventually eliminating the state income tax altogether and Reynolds says that is definitely a possibility for Iowa.