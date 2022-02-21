DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old is accused of breaking into his 60-year-old neighbor’s house, tying him up and beating him with a pipe wrench because he is homosexual.

Decatur Police said Ethan Dickerson was arrested Thursday for attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he received multiple stitches.

Dickerson appeared in court Friday morning for a bond hearing. His bond was set at $1 million.