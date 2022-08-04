O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa.

It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street. The report said the scooter struck a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer.

The teen suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Sheldon Hospital. The ISP said he later died. His name is not being released at this time.

Allison was not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the accident continues.